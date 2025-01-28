Two years after being notified, BMLTA Act remains on paper

BENGALURU: Two years after the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) Act 2023 was notified, the rules are yet to be framed and committee members have not been appointed.

Experts and urban planners pointed out that the government does not seem to be keen on implementing it. “This is the reason why Bengaluru is in a mess. There is no coordination among agencies, there is no planning or vision for Bengaluru’s growth,” said an urban planner working with the government.

“Section 4 of the BMLTA Act requires the government to set up the BMLTA within six months of the law being notified. The law was notified in January 2023 and there’s still no BMLTA set up. A gazette notification was required to be issued within six months of the law being passed, but this has not been done. This is in complete derogation of the provisions of the BMLTA Act,” said Alok Prasanna Kumar, co-founder Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy.

The Bill 29/2022 was passed when BJP’s Basavaraj Bommai was the chief minister. The Act was first published in the Karnataka Gazette Extra-ordinary on January 12, 2023. The Act received the Governor’s assent on January 11, 2023.