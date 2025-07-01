Stalled by land dispute, road under bridge turns into a makeshift bar
BENGALURU: A nearly completed road under bridge (RUB) in Babusapalya remains inoperational due to a 25-metre land dispute that has been pending since May 2024.
The absence of a completed approach road has not only made the project inaccessible but also led to the site becoming an makeshift drinking spot raising serious safety concerns and reflecting deep civic apathy.
This is despite the RUB’s significance in easing traffic and reducing accidents at a busy railway level crossing.
The RUB is located at a level crossing on Babusapalya Main Road, along the Channasandra-Yelahanka railway line. The road, a major connecter to the outer ring road and Horamavu Agara, is a key commuter route.
Construction of the RUB began in September 2021, and while most of the work was completed by early 2024, the project has been stalled due to litigation over a narrow land strip needed to complete the approach road on one side. The approach road on the opposite end has already been completed.
Residents speaking to TNIE described the location as a nuisance. Apart from concerns over men regularly gathering there to drink, they complained about poor drainage near residential gates, leading to a rise in mosquitoes and related health problems. Garbage dumping has also become rampant, turning the area into an unofficial dump yard that emits foul smell and creates unsanitary conditions.
During a recent visit by TNIE, broken liquor bottles and people drinking in broad daylight were observed at the site. The area was also littered with garbage, further contributing to the deterioration of cleanliness in public space.
“This RUB has made the environment unsafe for commuters because it has remained non-operational for so long making it unpredictable as to who is doing what there. Moreover, since both the entry and exit are on the same side of the road, it could become a major traffic choke point if opened without proper planning,” said Gagan Kumar BR, a resident in the locality.
Railway officials confirmed the ongoing land dispute. They said, “There is a 25-meter stretch of land under dispute at the site, which is essential for constructing the approach road to make the RUB operational. The matter has been in court since May 2024.”