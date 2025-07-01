Stalled by land dispute, road under bridge turns into a makeshift bar

BENGALURU: A nearly completed road under bridge (RUB) in Babusapalya remains inoperational due to a 25-metre land dispute that has been pending since May 2024.

The absence of a completed approach road has not only made the project inaccessible but also led to the site becoming an makeshift drinking spot raising serious safety concerns and reflecting deep civic apathy.

This is despite the RUB’s significance in easing traffic and reducing accidents at a busy railway level crossing.

The RUB is located at a level crossing on Babusapalya Main Road, along the Channasandra-Yelahanka railway line. The road, a major connecter to the outer ring road and Horamavu Agara, is a key commuter route.

Construction of the RUB began in September 2021, and while most of the work was completed by early 2024, the project has been stalled due to litigation over a narrow land strip needed to complete the approach road on one side. The approach road on the opposite end has already been completed.