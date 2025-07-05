After killing hubby, woman washes body to hide evidence in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old woman who had bathed her civil engineer husband after killing him in an attempt to wash all evidence has been arrested by the Suddaguntepalya police based on the post-mortem report.

The victim, Bhaskar, 41, had died on June 27 at his residence in SG Palya near Chandrodaya Kalyana Mantapa. His wife, Shruthi, had misled the police by fabricating a story stating that her overly drunk husband had fallen inside the washroom and she bathed him before making him sleep on the bed, and he had died in his sleep.

The police, after registering an unnatural death case, had sent the body for the post-mortem, which revealed that the deceased had been hit on the face with an object.

The accused, who confessed to killing her husband, told the police that she was having regular fights with him due to his closeness with the housemaid. Frustrated over this, she killed him and tried to cover it up by making it look like a normal death.

“Bhaskar was earning Rs 1.15 lakh, including the house rent. He was reportedly spending most of it on the housemaid. Bhaskar had stopped coming home for the last month and was staying with his friends. On June 27, when he came home under the influence of alcohol, Shruthi fought with him again and hit his face with a wooden plank.

As he died on the spot, she bathed him and made him lie on the bed. The next morning, after the police got the information, she fabricated a story,” said an officer.

Bhaskar married Shruthi 12 years ago after divorcing his first wife.