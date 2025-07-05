Neeraj Chopra praises Karnataka government for hosting international event

BENGALURU: Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra praised the Karnataka government, the Karnataka Olympic Association (KOA) and the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) for their support in hosting the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic — India’s first international marquee javelin competition.

Scheduled at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, the event is co-organised by Chopra and JSW Sports, and sanctioned by World Athletics and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). It has been granted gold- level status by World Athletics, a recognition of its global relevance.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Chopra said, “I would like to thank the Government of Karnataka, KOA and DYES for playing a key role in ensuring that the stadium meets international standards. Their efforts will create a world-class experience for athletes and fans. I am especially grateful to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and MLC Dr K Govindaraj for their support.”

Siddaramaiah said, “We are proud that India’s most successful Olympic athlete is bringing a world-class athletics event to our country. Karnataka is committed to supporting this sporting revolution, and we have assured Neeraj of our full backing.”

KOA president and MLC Dr K Govindaraj said they have worked closely with DYES to ensure that all preparations are on track. From the pitch to the stands, the upgrades are meant to deliver an international experience, he added.