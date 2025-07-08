GBA report to be tabled at Karnataka government cabinet meeting

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that after taking Opposition leaders into confidence, the Greater Bangalore Authority (GBA) report will be tabled at the cabinet meeting. The GBA report recommends splitting Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into multiple corporations.

Addressing the media after a meeting with officials at Vidhana Soudha on Monday regarding the GBA, Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, said, “The committee has submitted its final report on how to divide the corporation under Greater Bangalore Authority. I have instructed the committee chairman to hold discussions with opposition leaders and take them into confidence. After this, I will table the report at the cabinet meeting.”

Shivakumar said they will be implementing the GBA within the existing BBMP limits and it will be expanded in the coming days. “We should table the committee report and hold elections as soon as possible,” he said.

Sharing details of the meeting he had with Home Minister G Parameshwara in connection with the Yettinahole project, Shivakumar said there were some issues with the dam in his taluk Koratagere in Tumakuru district.

Shivakumar explained that they are implementing the Yettinahole project in such a way that no village gets submerged, and that locals have suggested some lakes for water storage. He said the project would be taken up after taking everyone into confidence and then placing it in the cabinet for discussion.

On his New Delhi trip on Tuesday, Shivakumar said he will be meeting Union ministers, including Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and hold discussions regarding forest land associated with the Yettinahole project in Tumakuru and Hassan.

Replying to a question on whether he will visit the Congress party high command, he said, “It is like a temple to us. Every time we visit Delhi, we visit the temple and offer prayers.”