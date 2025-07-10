BBMP now custodian of 500-acre Mallappa Lake

BENGALURU: Unable to handle the continuous flow of sewage, encroachments and the unsolved issue of fencing 500 acres of Yele Mallappa Shetty (YMS) Lake in KR Puram, the minor irrigation department has decided to hand over administration of the water body, and also transfer ownership to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Confirming the development, minor irrigation department secretary BK Pavithra said, “The lake is in urban local body limits and it will have sufficient funds to develop the lake, which is huge. Hence, the department has decided to transfer it to BBMP.”

The official said the suggestion to transfer the lake in Mahadevapura zone came from MLA Rizwan Arshad, chairman of the Legislature Joint Review Committee, Greater Bengluru Governance Bill. Reacting to the reports, Arshad stated that BBMP has funds and a team to take up lake development.