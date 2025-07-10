BBMP now custodian of 500-acre Mallappa Lake

BENGALURU: Unable to handle the continuous flow of sewage, encroachments and the unsolved issue of fencing 500 acres of Yele Mallappa Shetty (YMS) Lake in KR Puram, the minor irrigation department has decided to hand over administration of the water body, and also transfer ownership to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
Confirming the development, minor irrigation department secretary BK Pavithra said, “The lake is in urban local body limits and it will have sufficient funds to develop the lake, which is huge. Hence, the department has decided to transfer it to BBMP.”
The official said the suggestion to transfer the lake in Mahadevapura zone came from MLA Rizwan Arshad, chairman of the Legislature Joint Review Committee, Greater Bengluru Governance Bill. Reacting to the reports, Arshad stated that BBMP has funds and a team to take up lake development.
“The lake’s security is under threat, miscreants are dumping debris and the fence is broken. Lakes under the minor irrigation department, which are under BBMP limits, were earlier handed over to BBMP, except for this lake. Hence, a direction was given to the department to hand over this lake too. The minor irrigation department can fund lake development if the water body is with BBMP, but the Palike cannot do the same, and funds lakes only under its administrative limits,” said Arshad. He said there are issues with the access to residential areas, which the BBMP can address.
Residents believe that reviving the lake can help recharge borewells in surrounding areas. Some layouts in Basavanapura ward are releasing sewage into the water body, and should be inspected and owners penalised, said residents.
Dr Lingaraj Gandhi, grandson of Yele Mallappa Shetty, who built the tank to benefit farmers around 75 years ago, said, “There is concentration of pollutants in the lake as there are 25 tanks upstream from Hebbal. A multi-pronged approach is needed to fix pollution. Departments like Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board and Bangalore Development Authority should also play their part,” said Gandhi.