Nationwide bandh fails to create ripples in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The bandh called by various trade unions on Wednesday, opposing what they describe as the government’s anti-labour policies, did not affect normal lives in the state and its capital, Bengaluru. In Bengaluru, the bandh was restricted to Freedom Park, where hundreds of trade union members gathered and protested.

Schools and colleges remained open and functioned as usual. The operation of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) in the city and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) across the state and outside the state remained unaffected. Namma Metro, auto and cabs continued operations as usual.

Holding placards, the protesters at Freedom Park raised slogans and demanded that the amendments to the labour laws be withdrawn. They termed the government’s policies anti-labour and urged that the proposal to increase the working hours of the workers be dropped. Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) took part in the general strike and shouted slogans -- No to increase in working hours -- and demanded that the labour codes be scrapped.

Slow-moving traffic was witnessed near Freedom Park due to the protest. The city traffic police issued a traffic advisory, warning commuters to avoid the Freedom Park area and urging them to use alternative routes to prevent congestion.