Three held for robbing, attacking factory owner in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Kaggalipura police arrested three men for attacking and robbing a factory owner.

The 27-year-old victim, a resident of Kengeri, who had gone to get food for his employees on Monday late night was attacked and robbed near Pintoo bar at Thagachakuppe village near Kengeri. He runs a factory making plastic granules. The accused, who are first time offenders, escaped with cash and a mobile phone. Mohsin Pasha, the victim, was robbed between 10.30 pm and 10.40 pm on Monday.

The complaint was filed in the early hours of Tuesday around 2 am. The four accused who came on two separate two-wheelers stopped the victim and picked a fight with him accusing him of staring at them. The accused after attacking the victim with a knife escaped with Rs 14,000 in cash along with a mobile phone.

The victim was rushed to a private hospital by his brother and a relative. The hospital after taking up a medico legal case reported the matter to the police. The arrested are identified as Irfan, Rizwan and Muzhadin Khan, all aged between 22 and 25. All the three accused reside in Kengeri.

The police are on the lookout for one more accused. A case of causing hurt in committing robbery (BNS 309(6)) and robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt (BNS 311) has been registered against the accused.