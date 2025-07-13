Master of Arts

UDUPI : Rooted in the coastal traditions of Karnataka, Yakshagana is a demanding art form that blends music, dance, dialogue, facial expression, and elaborate costume in a single performance. While many artistes specialise in one area such as percussion, singing, or acting, truly mastering multiple aspects requires years of dedication and a deep understanding of its rhythms and narratives. K Ajith Kumar from Udupi is one such rare versatile artiste.

Trained in performing stage roles, particularly demon characters, Ajith is equally proficient in playing both the ‘maddale’ and ‘chende’, making him a versatile figure in Yakshagana. His journey began under the guidance of his father, Babu Shettigar, and was further shaped by renowned gurus such as Hiriyadka Gopala Rao and Kemmannu Ananda. With over four decades of experience, Ajith’s contributions span traditional performances, experimental productions and cultural tours in India and abroad.

Born on February 18, 1967, Ajith inherited his passion for Yakshagana early on from his father, and nurtured it through disciplined learning and practice. He excels not only in enacting powerful roles, but also in mastering key percussion instruments like the maddale and chende, an uncommon achievement. His performances have taken him across India and internationally, performing in Kerala, Delhi, Singapore, the US, and Europe. His association with Karnataka Kaladarshini and appearances on Doordarshan and Akashvani have further elevated his profile. Ajith has also collaborated on experimental dance fusion and theatre, blending tradition with contemporary perspectives.

‘‘As a schoolboy, I was drawn to both dance and percussion -- learning maddale and dance from Hiriyadka Gopala Rao and chende from Kemmannu Ananda. My association with Sri Laxmi Janardhana Yakshagana Kala Mandali, Ambalapady, has been lifelong. Having grown with the troupe since childhood, now I serve as its president,’’ he said.

A regular performer, Ajith balances his passion for Yakshagana with his private business, devoting his days to work and his evenings and nights to performances.

“At times, I have had to take leave from business, when performances are scheduled in faraway places,’’ he says.

Frequently invited to Yakshagana melas for ‘himmela’ roles, he has performed with troupes such as Saligrama Mela, playing both chende and maddale. Inspired by his father, he continues to expand his repertoire, participating in events like those hosted by Karnataka Kala Darshini, Bengaluru.