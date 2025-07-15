Karnataka govt drops plan to acquire 1,777 acres for aerospace park near Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Following protests from various sections, including farmers, the Karnataka Government has dropped its decision to acquire 1,777 acres of land at Channarayapatna hobli in Devanahalli taluk near Bengaluru for a defence and aerospace park. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the State government has decided to step back and agreed to withdraw the notification.

The CM, however, said that if any farmers from the region come forward to give their land, the State government will buy it at a suitable price.

"Those who want to give their land for industrial purposes, the government will buy their land with their consent," he stated.

Farmers have been staging protests for close to 1,200 days.

CM Siddaramaiah termed it a historical protest. He, however, clarified that the decision to withdraw land acquisition is restricted to this region and not any other parts of the state where the government is trying to acquire land for industrial purposes.

Speaking to reporters, CM said farmers from this region had been protesting for the last many years. They refused to give the land that they were farming, as it was their livelihood.

"This land was close to Kempegowda International Airport, and also comes under the Green belt. They not only opposed our decision, but were also protesting against it. Government had convened six meetings with farmers and others," he stated.