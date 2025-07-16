Three, including two lecturers, arrested for raping student

BENGALURU: Three people, including two lecturers of a private college in Moodabidri, Dakshina Kannada district, have been arrested for allegedly raping a student of the same college at the house of one of the accused in Marathahalli in the city.

The accused also allegedly blackmailed her with videos and photos of the assault, demanding more sexual favours. The accused are Narendra and Sandeep, who are biology and physics lecturers, respectively, and Narendra’s friend Anoop.

The victim had visited the city recently when Narendra, who had befriended her earlier, met her on the pretext of sharing notes. He then took her to Anoop’s house in Marathahalli, where he allegedly raped her.

Narendra told about the incident to Sandeep, who started blackmailing her, saying he has videos and pictures of her and will make them public if she does not cooperate and raped her. Later, Anoop started blackmailing the victim claiming that he has CCTV footage of the incident and raped her too.

The police said the accused raped the victim six months ago. Unable to bear the harassment, the victim shared her ordeal with her parents and they approached state women’s commission.