Nine BBMP staffers to be probed over Covid bills

BENGALURU: A Departmental Enquiry (DE) has been ordered against nine BBMP officials in connection with the alleged irregularities in the release of payments related to Covid-19.

Following the recommendation from the Justice Michael D Cunha Committee, which was constituted to probe the alleged irregularities in the procurement of Covid-19, notice was issued to 28 officers of the corporation, including engineers, doctors and the officers of the accounts department, seeking an explanation about the purchase of medicines and medical supplies during that period.

19 officers were given a clean chit. The health department, however, ordered an investigation into the remaining officers.

“These are officials in the BBMP health department who failed to give clarity over expenses and bills, and hence the matter was escalated to the BBMP Administration Department. If these officials fail to clarify the doubts, action will be initiated,” said Sirajuddin Madani, Chief Health Officer.

Notices have been issued to 15 private companies that supplied materials during the Covid period. The committee has suggested the recovery of Rs 13 crore given to 15 private companies as “extra”.

BBMP Officers and Employees Association president Amruth Raj said it’s time the black sheep are shunted out. “Those involved in dereliction of duty should be suspended and jailed,” he said.