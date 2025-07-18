BMTC bus rams into footpath after driver-conductor spat; one dead, five injured

BENGALURU: In a horrific accident, one person was killed and five others sustained serious injuries after a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus veered off the road and rammed into a roadside eatery near Peenya 2nd Stage in north Bengaluru on Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 8.45 am when the electric bus (KA 51 AK 4170), operating on Route 252/4 from Majestic to Peenya, reportedly lost control and mounted the footpath, running over pedestrians and crashing into a tree.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus driver and conductor got into a heated argument moments before the mishap. In the chaos that followed, the bus ploughed into a makeshift hotel on the footpath, where several people were having breakfast.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. One person succumbed to injuries, while two others remain critical. Three others sustained major injuries, police said.

Peenya traffic police said a case is yet to be registered. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to ascertain the sequence of events.