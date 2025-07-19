BBMP notifies new rules on number, size of outdoor ads under 2024 Bengaluru Governance Act

BENGALURU: The BBMP has issued a gazette notification on the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Advertisement) Bye-Laws, 2024, applicable to Greater Bengaluru Area under the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024.

The new rules specify the size and number of outdoor advertisements across the city. According to the rules, the amount of ad space allowed will now depend on how wide the road is. For every 200-metre stretch, BBMP has fixed maximum limits. The bye-laws also introduce a city-wide rule that no two hoardings can be placed closer than 175 metres to each other. This distance is calculated from the nearest edge of one hoarding to the nearest edge of the next.

However, the BBMP Chief Commissioner has the authority to modify these limits. In areas declared as “Business Centers” or “Business Roads”, the limits mentioned above will apply not for every 200 metres, but for every 100 metres, allowing more advertisements in high-density zones.

The Commissioner can also increase the minimum spacing between hoardings or reduce the overall ad area allowed on any stretch, if needed.

BBMP will also divide the city into specific zones through notifications. Only these notified areas will be eligible for commercial advertising. Advertising rights for these zones will be given out through open tenders or auctions conducted via the Karnataka government’s e-procurement portal. Only licensed advertising agencies will be allowed to participate.

“Winning an advertising right does not give an agency the automatic right to place hoardings on buildings or land. BBMP has made it mandatory for advertisers to enter into agreements with the owners of properties where the advertisements are to be displayed. No ads can be placed without written permission from the property owner. This rule applies even if the land belongs to BBMP or a government agency,” the notification stated.