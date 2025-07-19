Bengal man held for derogatory remarks against Kannadigas

Bengaluru

Bommanahalli police act on delivery executive's complaint; accused allegedly insisted on Hindi, made provocative comments about locals
BENGALURU: The Bommanahalli police on Thursday arrested a man from West Bengal for allegedly using derogatory remarks against Karnataka and Kannadigas.

The accused, Mithun Sarkar, a massage therapist, is a resident of Begur Road.

According to the police, on Thursday, one delivery executive, Ranjith Mathew, was on his way to deliver an order to Sarkar. When they were conversing on the call, the executive called an argument broke out, as Sarkar insisted that Mathew speak in Hindi. He allegedly said, “We Hindi-speaking people make up 70% of the population in Karnataka. You people have gone overboard. If we leave, Kannadigas won’t even survive,” said the complaint.

Based on Mathew’s complaint, a case was registered against Sarkar for intentional insult with intent to provoke the breach of peace. Following the incident, members of the pro-Kannada organisation Karnataka Rakshana Vedike also filed a petition demanding action against the accused.

The police said that, based on the information provided by the delivery executive, Sarkar was traced and arrested.

