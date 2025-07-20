Upa Lokayukta takes suo motu action over neglect of ancient Srirama temple

BENGALURU: Taking suo motu cognisance of the dilapidated condition of the Srirama temple, a protected monument situated in Kudluru of Channapatna taluk in Bengaluru South district, Upa Lokayukta Justice K N Phaneendra registered a case against all the concerned authorities and sought an explanation for their inaction.

Justice Phaneendra’s action came after he took note of the sorry state of affairs of the temple after he visited it while he was on his way to check the rampant pollution and encroachment of lakes on July 7, along with Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South District Yashavanth V Gurukar, other officials.

Justice Phaneendra noted that this is one among the famous temples constructed on the bank of the river Kanva between the fourth and fifth centuries ago by the Ganga empire, and it was declared a protected monument on May 5, 1987.

The compound of the wall and retaining wall on the right side of the stone pillar outside the temple are nearly collapsing, the stone wall in in the sanctum sanctorum is slipping, it also developed cracks inside the walls of the temple- all of these could led to a big disaster, if not paid attention to immediately, Justice Phaneendra noted.

The Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of the Archaeological Department, Tarakesh, who was present, told Upa Lokayukta that the compound wall collapsed due to erosion of the bund of the river, which was exploited severely for sand mining. When enquired, Mohan, Executive Engineer (EE), CNNL, informed the Upa Lokayukta that the construction of the retaining wall will be taken up by them if the proposal comes from the state government.

However, this monument has been neglected by the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, CNNL, Revenue Department, which amounts to ‘Maladministration’ under Section 2(10) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, he said.

Therefore, in order to take action against them as well as remedial measures to protect the monument, he registered a suo motu case against officials Tarakesh, Mohan, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ali Khan, who is the Tahsildar of Muzrai Department, Bengaluru South District.