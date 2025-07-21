As PG accommodation menace grows, citizens urge BBMP to shut them down

BENGALURU: Unregulated paying guest (PG) accommodations continue to haunt Bengalureans. Though the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had laid down detailed guidelines for the PGs to follow, there seem to be more flouters than those who fall in line. On one side, BBMP is closing down unauthorised PGs, on the other side, new ones are mushrooming, complaining citizens, who are demanding a regular crackdown.

In its latest drive against unauthorised PGs, nine of them were sealed in the city during the enforcement drive at Mahadevpura.

Banumathi, a resident at Kumaraswamy Layout, said that every nook and corner of her area is flooded with PGs. “The majority of the PGs are nothing but flats and old buildings that are added with the dormitory beds, a washing machine and a family to cook and maintain the accommodations. They do not have any valid permission to operate PGs. Due to the illegal operation of the PGs, residents are getting disturbed. Parking, smoking, drinking, blockage of manholes, the problems by the PGs are umpteen”, she complained.

Founder member of Bengaluru Praja Vedike, NS Mukunda, said, “Bengaluru is brimming with people from other districts and states. They all need accommodation, and those who come to Bengaluru, especially women, prefer PGs as they are affordable and safe. While there is demand for PGs, there are hardly any who take all the necessary permissions and infrastructure needed to operate them.”