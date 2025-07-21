As PG accommodation menace grows, citizens urge BBMP to shut them down

BENGALURU: Unregulated paying guest (PG) accommodations continue to haunt Bengalureans. Though the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had laid down detailed guidelines for the PGs to follow, there seem to be more flouters than those who fall in line. On one side, BBMP is closing down unauthorised PGs, on the other side, new ones are mushrooming, complaining citizens, who are demanding a regular crackdown.
In its latest drive against unauthorised PGs, nine of them were sealed in the city during the enforcement drive at Mahadevpura.
Banumathi, a resident at Kumaraswamy Layout, said that every nook and corner of her area is flooded with PGs. “The majority of the PGs are nothing but flats and old buildings that are added with the dormitory beds, a washing machine and a family to cook and maintain the accommodations. They do not have any valid permission to operate PGs. Due to the illegal operation of the PGs, residents are getting disturbed. Parking, smoking, drinking, blockage of manholes, the problems by the PGs are umpteen”, she complained.
Founder member of Bengaluru Praja Vedike, NS Mukunda, said, “Bengaluru is brimming with people from other districts and states. They all need accommodation, and those who come to Bengaluru, especially women, prefer PGs as they are affordable and safe. While there is demand for PGs, there are hardly any who take all the necessary permissions and infrastructure needed to operate them.”
“There is no doubt, a rapidly developing city like Bengaluru needs PGs. Those who set up the PGs should ensure that they have all the necessary clearances and licences to operate them, which is not followed. On the other hand, BBMP, can’t frame guidelines and expect people to follow it. It should enforce it strictly. Until this is done, the problem of unauthorised PG menace would continue to haunt Bengalureans,” Mukunda said.
The BBMP has issued detailed guidelines for the PG accommodations. Providing a minimum of 70 square feet per occupant, getting Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence to operate a kitchen inside the PG, installing CCTV cameras at all the entry and exit points with a 30-day back up, deploying at least one security guard to man the PG, fire safety permissions, etc are some of the major things listed in the PG guidelines issued by BBMP. Mahadevpura zonal commissioner KN Ramesh told TNIE that during the recent enforcement drive, they sealed nine PG accommodations that were operating illegally in the zone.
“No fines were levied. BBMP officials just sealed them as part of the drive against illegal establishments. Actions were taken to ensure public safety and compliance with regulations”, he said.