11mm rain throws traffic haywire in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban recorded 11 mm rainfall with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike areas seeing 4.2 mm rain till 5.30 pm on Monday. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) recorded 19.8 mm rainfall.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC), Jakkur recorded 17 mm rainfall, Vidyaranyapura 15 mm, East Banaswadi 11.50 mm, HAL Old Airport 11 mm and Horamavu 11 mm. Owing to the heavy rainfall in the evening hours, traffic was severely affected due to waterlogging in several areas, resulting in slow-moving vehicles. Commuters across the city, including students heading home, faced long traffic snarls.

Many underpasses witnessed slow-moving traffic due to water accumulation. The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) issued multiple advisories for areas that experienced severe traffic disruptions.

Key areas affected included: Silk Board Junction, Gunjur Road, Varthur, Marathahalli Bridge, Bellandur, ITPL Main Road, Adugodi Junction, Rupena Agrahara, Bommanahalli, Panathur Junction, KEB Junction in Hennur, Kothanur Main Road and Sagar Metro Station towards Dairy Circle.