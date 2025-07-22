22-year-old student ends life after alleged ragging in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old architecture student ended his life allegedly due to ragging. The student had recorded a video before taking the extreme step. The incident took place on July 11 in Nandaramayyana Palya, which comes under the Madanayakanahalli police station limits in Nelamangala on the outskirts of the city.

The police said that they have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR), and the victim’s parents are expected to file a formal complaint on Tuesday. “We will file an FIR once they file a complaint,” a police officer said. The deceased Arun (22), who was a final-year architecture student at a private engineering college, was a native of Hassan.

Arun’s parents work as daily-wage labourers. Despite their poor financial background, Arun was a bright student and had secured a free seat in the institution. He was also a portrait artist.

According to police, Arun died by suicide after his parents had left for work. He recorded a video expressing distress over being ragged by friends. In the video, he mentioned that people were speaking ill of him behind his back. He shared the video in his college group.

After the video went viral, college authorities alerted Arun’s parents, who rushed home and found him hanging, the police said.

HELPLINE

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, call Sneha Foundation- 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (24x7) or

call Tata Institute of Social Sciences-02225521111, (Monday-Saturday; 8am-10pm)