BBMP chief seeks design for comprehensive development of Hebbal Junction

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao instructed his officials to prepare a design for comprehensive development at Hebbal Junction and complete the development work within the stipulated period.

During a joint inspection by corporation officials and the police department of the junction on Monday, Rao said the work on the flyover coming towards the city from the KR Puram side is almost complete and ready for inauguration. He suggested to officials to prepare a design for the development of the junction keeping in view other works, including Metro, suburban railway and the Tunnel Road.

“Due to the many works going on in the Hebbal Junction area, pedestrians face a lot of problems to travel safely. Therefore, proper footpaths should be constructed and proper arrangements should be made for pedestrians to cross from one side to the other,” he said and instructed officials to put crossings and markings properly.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said all cooperation will be extended by the Traffic police during the development work at Hebbal Junction.

The officials also inspected Nagawara Junction to check the ongoing Metro station work. As the junction gets flooded during the rainy season, he called for a permanent solution to avoid flooding and instructed the officials to carry out new pipeline work and take action to prevent water stagnation.