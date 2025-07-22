GBA ploy to take control of city admin: Karnataka HC plea

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court issued notice to the state government, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the State Election Commission on a public interest litigation filed by film director T S Nagabharana and two others questioning the legality of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act (GBA), 2024.

Stating that the Act is arbitrary and ultra vires the scope and ambit of the Constitution, the petitioners also sought directions to conduct the election to the BBMP.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi issued notice after hearing the petition which sought a stay on the operation of the GBA, notified on May 14, 2025, and also direction to the SEC to conduct the BBMP elections within three months.

The petitioners urged the court to declare Sections 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 18, 21, 22, 23 and 316 as unconstitutional and consequently declare the GBA as unconstitutional, arbitrary and ultra vires the scope and ambit of the Constitution.