Karnataka HC fines state Rs 2 lakh for snubbing para champion

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court said the state should have honoured, not hindered, the spirit of Vishwas K S, who achieved success in international para-swimming without arms.

The court also imposed a Rs 2 lakh fine on State Government to be paid by Sports and Youth Empowerment Department officials from their pocket, for denying the champion’s rights.

“When a man without arms dives into pools and emerges not just victorious, but triumphant on the international stage, the state is expected to salute that spirit, not stifle his rights by red-tapism,” said the High Court.

Despite submitting representations in 2017 and 2023, no amount was given to him. He approached in the High Court in 2023, and Rs 4.74 lakh was paid after the notice was issued.

Stating that Rs 2 lakh cost is to be payable towards litigation expenses to Vishwas, who approached the court for not releasing Rs 1.26 lakh out of Rs 6 lakh awarded for winning medals, the court directed the state government to release payment of Rs 1.26 lakh to him. If the amount is not paid within two weeks, the petitioner is entitled to the costs of Rs 1,000 for every day’s delay, till it reaches him.

“I deem it appropriate to observe that the focus must not be on bureaucratic technicalities, but on the living human spirit that triumphed against colossal odds. The Government’s duty is not merely administrative; it has to be moral, constitutional and humane”, said Justice M Nagaprasanna, who passed the order.

“It is nothing but a sad reflection on the functioning of the state’s machinery. Such callous indifference, particularly towards a person with disability, calls for not just a correction, but censure. A state that prides itself on promoting sports and inclusivity cannot behave as a litigant, driven by obstinacy and pettiness. It is unfortunate that the state pampers only a few sports and leaves the other sportsmen in the lurch”, the court observed.