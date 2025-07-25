Husband held for killing pregnant wife in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old painter from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for killing his pregnant wife at their rented house in Thanisandra under Hennur police station limits. The accused reportedly spent two days with his wife’s body, during which he cooked egg bhurji and consumed alcohol beside it.

The house owner alerted police on Thursday after noticing a foul smell due to the decomposing body. Hennur police registered a murder case and arrested the accused shortly after receiving the complaint.

The deceased has been identified as Sumana. Her husband, Shivam Sahane, who was absconding, was arrested later. Shivam hails from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. The couple had been married for six months and often quarrelled due to Shivam’s alcohol addiction. According to police, during a fight on Monday, Shivam slapped Sumana, after which they slept separately. Sumana, who slept in the bedroom, reportedly died that night. Shivam, unaware of her death, left for work on Tuesday morning and discovered her body upon returning home. Instead of informing authorities, he prepared egg bhurji and ate beside the body while drinking alcohol.

He later considered disposing of the body but abandoned the idea for fear of getting caught. On Wednesday morning, he fled the house.

N Mahesh, 32, the house owner, informed the police on Thursday after detecting the foul smell. “The woman is suspected to have died three days ago. There were no external injuries on the body. However, bleeding from the nose could be due to a hard slap,” an officer said.

A case of murder under BNS 103(1) has been registered against Shivam. Further investigations are underway.