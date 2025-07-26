New science gallery to mark Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum's 60 years

BENGALURU: As part of its diamond jubilee celebrations, Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM) will organise a memorial lecture on M Visvesvaraya -- Sir MV: The Legendary Nation Builder -- on Saturday and unveil the newest addition to its roster: Fun Science Gallery, on Sunday.

The lecture on Visvesvaraya will be delivered by Shivaprasad Khened, former director at VITM. Attendees can expect insights from rare archival material last seen at the museum’s landmark 2011 exhibition on the industrial giant.

Beyond the lecture, the real treat for the visitors will be the Fun Science Gallery. Sprawled across an entire floor, the gallery is replete with installations that intrigue and inspire. Light, sound, and space act as the three primary pillars holding the installations together, and visitors can expect to be both thrilled and puzzled by the illusions that they come across. From illusions of infinity to one that tricks the viewer into seeing their body and head separately, the gallery has it all.

K Sajoo Bhaskaran, VITM Director, said, “It is a gallery with highly interactive exhibits; all of them invite participation. There are around 60 exhibits touching upon various scientific topics. You can call it a sort of science playground.”

As opposed to the common practice of museum exhibits being prohibited from touching, tactile interaction is the lifeblood of the Fun Science Gallery. Despite what its name might convey, the gallery is not limited to children.