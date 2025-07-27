Rs 150 crore in rentals, lease pending from BBMP markets

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) revenue department continues to struggle when it comes to revenue generation from BBMP markets. Over the last 10 years BBMP still has to get Rs 150 crore as rental and lease amount.

As part of its decentralization efforts BBMP zonal authorities will be empowered to send notices, look after daily operations and collection of rental and lease dues.

According to a senior official from the BBMP Market Wing, there are 5,956 shops in the BBMP markets and are supposed to get Rs 152.17 crores; however, so far, the municipal body has managed only Rs 2.14 crore up to June 2025.

“In 2015, rentals were revised as Rs 33 per sqft for Upper Basement, Rs 32 for Ground Floor and Rs 31 for 1st and Second Floor. The total outstanding payments from all shops in 118 markets are Rs 150.03 crore pending from the last 10 years,” said a BBMP official.

GN Diwakar, President, City Market Flower Vendors’ Association, said that from 2002, over 60 per cent of old rentals of Rs 9 per sqft for Upper Basement shops, Rs 8 for first and Rs 7 for second floors have been cleared by over 1,200 shops in KR Market alone. However, the matter of revised rentals proposed during the administrator’s regime in 2015 was challenged in court, and the court tossed the ball in the BBMP’s court.

“We are ready to pay the double amount of Rs 16, Rs 18, and Rs 14 per sqft, provided the BBMP provides drinking water, razes 22 illegal shops built on the passage meant for ventilation, fire exit route, installs generator sets, builds clean toilets and ensures the lifts are operational,” said Diwakar.

A senior official from the revenue department said that the markets have also been decentralised, and all eight zones’ officials under the Zonal Commissioner and Joint Commissioner will have to look after the daily operations.

“The zonal officials will have to send notices and ensure the pending dues are collected. The administration and rental collection is now the zonal authorities’ responsibility. The idea of decentralisation was due to a staff crunch in the BBMP markets wing. This will help in streamlining market administration,” said a senior revenue official.