Drugs seized, three held in late night operation in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a surprise late-night operation against drug peddlers and consumers, North Division police visited the houses of 106 individuals with a history of drug-related offences. During the special drive, police arrested three persons and seized drugs.

The operation was led by DCP-North Babasab Nemagoud, along with three ACPs, 13 police inspectors and other police personnel.

DCP Nemagoud told TNIE that the special operation was conducted as part of efforts to tackle drug peddling in the city. A total of 106 homes of individuals previously involved in drug peddling and consumption were searched.

During the operation, three individuals were found in possession of drugs and were arrested. Two cases were registered at RT Nagar police station and one at Sanjaynagar police station. Police seized around 1.65kg of ganja and 150gm of hashish oil from the accused, Nemagoud said.

He added that 11 individuals were booked for consuming drugs after testing positive during the drive. However others were warned to appear for court hearings and to avoid engaging in any kind of unlawful activities. The DCP further said thatthe details of their current activities were also collected.

Last week, North Division police had conducted raids on the houses of rowdy-sheeters.