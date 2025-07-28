Gram Panchayat ex-president killed over property dispute in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old former gram panchayat president and Congress worker was brutally hacked to death by unidentified assailants over a property dispute. The crime occurred near a roadside eatery in Kanakapura, in the Sathanur police station limits of Bengaluru South district, on Saturday night, and two suspects were arrested on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Nanjesh, a resident of Honnaganidoddi village and former president of Achalu GP in Kanakapura taluk.

A police officer said that around 8.30 pm, Nanjesh was drinking with some friends near the eatery on Kanakapura Road, when 4-5 armed men barged in and attacked him with lethal weapons, before fleeing. Though bystanders rushed Nanjesh to hospital, he succumbed to his injuries at night. The police have registered a case of murder, and two of the accused were arrested on Sunday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Nanjesh had been involved in a quarrel over a property dispute just four days prior to his murder. The accused are being questioned, and further investigations are under way to trace those at large.