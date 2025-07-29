Three men with faces covered set 10 bikes on fire in Bengaluru's Halasuru market

BENGALURU: As many as ten two-wheelers parked outside houses were completely gutted when miscreants set them on fire on Bajaj Street near Halasuru market and Kaliamman Temple around 3.30 am on Monday. CCTV footage in the vicinity captured three men with their faces covered with towels pouring petrol on the bikes and shutters of a few grocery and vegetable shops and setting them on fire.

“A Pulsar 150 cc bike purchased just a month ago and four bicycles were also gutted. Around 3.30 am, everybody in the locality woke up after hearing what they thought was the sound of cracker bursting. This is the first time that such an incident happened in the area. The reason remains a mystery. The fire was doused with water drawn from sumps using pump motors. All the bikes were parked outside houses on the narrow lane,” a resident said. The Halasuru police have registered a case.