Redrawing of wards under GBA from Aug 3

He also spoke about major decisions like streamlining property tax collection and issuing of e-khata to owners. “There are 24 lakh properties in Bengaluru. Both A- and B-khata properties come under GBA and as a guarantee of the properties, e-khata is being issued. So far, 6.5 lakh e-khatas have been issued. To create awareness about e-khatas, we are organising a massive awareness campaign from October 22 to November 1. We have given directions to make use of teachers, Bescom bill collectors and BBMP workers in this campaign,” he said. “We will issue guidelines on getting B-khatas converted to A-khatas from August 15. Details such as eligibility and application process would be released soon,” he added.

Speaking on the Green Bengaluru initiative, he said they have received 10,345 suggestion and complaints and 9,700 have been addressed. “CCTV cameras will be installed and penalties will be imposed on people dumping waste,” he added.

Hebbal Flyover section to be opened by Aug 15

Shivakumar said they are planning to inaugurate the new section of Hebbal flyover, newly developed Shivananda Circle and multi-storied parking near Gandhi bazaar before August 15. “We have sought a date of August 6 from the CM to open the Hebbal to KR Puram Flyover project,” he said.

On BJP State President Vijayendra’s criticism that frequent Delhi visits of the CM and DCM was affecting governance, he said, “We are travelling to Delhi on July 31 to meet ambassadors. On August 2, we are attending a programme on the constitution at Vigyan Bhavan.”