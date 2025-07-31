Staffer held for Rs 378 crore crypto theft from Bengaluru firm

BENGALURU: In a major online heist, cyber fraudsters hacked the digital wallet of Bengaluru-based Neblio Technologies Private Limited, a cryptocurrency exchange firm, and siphoned off Rs 378 crore.

The Whitefield CEN police, who have registered a case, said that a company employee was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the fraud. According to the FIR filed on July 22 by Hardeep Singh, vice president of Public Policy and Government Affairs at the company, the theft occurred on July 19 around 2.30 am.

The hacker initially transferred 1 USDT, a cryptocurrency, to another account. Nearly five hours later, USDT 44 million (approximately Rs 378 crore) was moved to six different accounts. The company found that the laptop of its employee Rahul Agarwal was hacked, and Rs 15 lakh was remitted to his account. When questioned, Agarwal claimed he was engaged in a part-time job, the FIR stated, adding the company strictly mandated that he was not allowed to use a laptop for other purposes.

A senior police officer said that Agarwal, a resident of Sarjapur Main Road, was arrested on Sunday. Police are verifying whether Agarwal’s laptop was hacked or if he himself masterminded the theft, or if there is a nexus between the arrested accused and others. He has been taken into police custody.

The Whitefield CEN police have registered a case under sections 66 (computer related offences), 43 (penalty and compensation for damage to computer, computer system etc), 66(c) (indentity theft) and 66(d) (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of Information Technology Act and 303 (theft), 316 (4) (criminal breach of trust), 318 (4) (cheating), 319 (2) (cheating by personation) of BNS.