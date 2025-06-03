Karnataka to launch audio-visual tribute to Kempegowda

BENGALURU: The state government is set to roll out an audio-visual presentation on Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the 16th-century chieftain widely credited with founding Bengaluru. The project aims to bring to life historical contributions and legacy of Kempegowda, providing visitors with an engaging experience at the upcoming Kempegowda Theme Park near the Bengaluru International Airport.
Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda, who inspected the park site on Monday, said the audio-visual feature is expected to be completed by late October or early November. “It will offer a comprehensive look into Kempegowda’s life and contributions to the development of Bengaluru,” he said. The audio visual will take inputs from historians and experts and will be prepared at a cost of about Rs 6 crore. “The responsibility to develop this audio-visual presentation has been given. Our team will keep track of the progress,” he added.
Kempegowda is respected for establishing Bengaluru in 1537, laying out its original mud fort and planning its unique tank system that sustained the city for centuries. Despite his historical significance, much of his story remains untold to the general public, which the new project aims to address.
The theme park is expected to host a variety of features in addition to the audio-visual experience. They include landscaped gardens, a viewing gallery and improved approach roads to ensure better visitor access and comfort.
Krishna Byregowda emphasized that these additions will enhance the cultural and historical appeal of the site. “The park is envisioned as a space not just for recreation but also for educating people about the founder of our city,” he said.
With the audio-visual feature poised to be a highlight of the park, visitors can expect an immersive journey through history, offering insights into the man who transformed Bengaluru from a small settlement into a vibrant urban centre.