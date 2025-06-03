Karnataka to launch audio-visual tribute to Kempegowda

Kempegowda is respected for establishing Bengaluru in 1537, laying out its original mud fort and planning its unique tank system that sustained the city for centuries. Despite his historical significance, much of his story remains untold to the general public, which the new project aims to address.

The theme park is expected to host a variety of features in addition to the audio-visual experience. They include landscaped gardens, a viewing gallery and improved approach roads to ensure better visitor access and comfort.

Krishna Byregowda emphasized that these additions will enhance the cultural and historical appeal of the site. “The park is envisioned as a space not just for recreation but also for educating people about the founder of our city,” he said.

With the audio-visual feature poised to be a highlight of the park, visitors can expect an immersive journey through history, offering insights into the man who transformed Bengaluru from a small settlement into a vibrant urban centre.