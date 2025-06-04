Hebbagodi, Avalahalli, Kumbalagodu now under Bengaluru city cops

BENGALURU: Hebbagodi and Avalahalli police stations from the Bengaluru Rural District Police limits, and Kumbalagodu Police Station from the Ramanagara District Police limits have been included in the Bengaluru city police commissionerate.

The decision comes after Dr MA Saleem,DG and IGP, wrote to the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and Inspector General of Police (Central Range) to give compliance by June 6.

“The above-mentioned three police stations along with the existing staff from police constables to sub-inspectors should be handed over and taken over immediately. The existing staff, from police constables to sub-inspectors will continue to work in the same place on OOD basis from Bengaluru and Ramanagara districts to Bengaluru City Police for one month within which they should be replaced by staff of Bengaluru City Police,” the memo said.

Additionally, re-organisation of jurisdiction through inclusion and exclusion of villages to the jurisdiction of Bengaluru City Police and Bengaluru and Ramanagara districts have also been ordered. “With three police stations being added, Hebbagodi might be included to the South East division, Avalahalli to Whitefield division and Kumbalagodu to the West division. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that the number of divisions will be increased from eight to 11. With three more divisions, the number of police stations will increase and three more IPS officers will be posted as DCPs in the city,” said an officer.