Karnataka govt, cops could have opted for planned celebration

BENGALURU: With 11 RCB fans dead and 64 injured in Wednesday’s stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium, informed sources told TNIE on condition of anonymity that Bengaluru City Police (BCP) was literally hijacked by the premier cricketing club and people “at the helm of affairs” in the state.

The BCP has come under tremendous flak for the shoddy and unprofessional handling of the crowd that converged outside the stadium, and the stampede that followed and led to 11 casualties -- all young people in the prime of their lives, including two minors. An extremely tragic and unprecedented event could have been averted if the government and police had exercised caution and planned the celebration later, in consultation and coordination with all agencies and stakeholders concerned, and after the public frenzy had come down.

“Where was the question of permission for the stadium event? RCB had already announced the victory celebration on social media early Wednesday morning, and followed it up with more posts. People were all charged up and the government was keen on the event, in keeping with public sentiment. They simply failed to anticipate the impending catastrophe, despite cautionary advice,” the sources added.

“A senior police officer cautioned those at the helm of affairs on Wednesday after RCB, from their handle @RCBTweets at 7:01am posted on microblogging platform ‘X’, announcing a victory parade in Bengaluru. He suggested a delayed and better planned event on Sunday but it was overlooked. Police then refused permission for the open bus victory parade but allowed the stadium event under pressure. They should have asserted and put their foot down,” said placed sources.

Narrating the buildup of events -- from RCB’s post on X early on Wednesday on the Bengaluru celebrations, to the meeting with political leadership to discuss the planning of the event, to the stampede -- sources said, without naming anybody, that the government “failed to gauge the previous evening’s frenzy in the city after RCB won IPL 2025”. Why did the police, caught between RCB and their political bosses, throw their hands up? Routine BCP posts on social media with a mandatory advisory and travel restrictions in the city were starkly missing on Wednesday.