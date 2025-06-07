Toying Around: Bengalureans on the recent Labubu toy trend

If you’ve been doomscrolling through social media lately, chances are you’ve encountered the cute, yet eerie face of Labubu – the plush toy that the internet is currently hooked on. Hanging from Ananya Panday’s designer bag, featured on popular K-pop star Lisa’s live streams, or unboxing videos of influencers trying to get ahold of the rare one they want, it is everywhere.
“Labubu has been popular in the Far East but has now become a global phenomenon. The past two months have seen a huge surge in their demand in India,” says Zohara Jamal, a popular lifestyle content creator. Ayesha Alikhan, a city-based psychologist, concurs, saying, “In Bengaluru, specifically, I’ve been seeing many influencers carrying these dolls. I’ve also seen many kids as well as middle-aged women at UB City walking around with the dolls in their bags.”
Fondly called ‘ugly-cute’ by fans, Labubu is a collectible character designed by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung in 2015. Inspired by Nordic mythology, the character was initially featured in Lung’s picture book series The Monsters, where Labubu is depicted as a mischievous, elf-like creature, with a toothy grin and a playful demeanour. Later, it gained widespread popularity through a collaboration with Chinese toy company Pop Mart, which introduced the character as part of its blind box collectible series – a popular release in which each toy is sold in a sealed package.
Why the buzz?
The surprise element turns each unboxing into a mini adventure, encouraging customers to keep collecting until they finally get their hands on their favourite figurines. They’re selling like hotcakes, with most stores in China completely out of stock. As Jamal explains, “A lot of people are after the rare ones. Since it’s a blind surprise box – people keep buying more in the hope that they will get the rare surprise.” She adds, “I have the green grape and lychee berries ones from the Monsters Exciting Macaron collection and have ordered some from the Have a Seat and Coca-Cola collections. I’m hoping I’ll get the ‘secret’ Labubu – a rare one-in-72-piece doll.”
Besides the surprise element, Indrakshi Roy, a college student, notes that people are drawn to the dolls for their ‘impish and mischievous faces’ but also because they are a status symbol amid a global recession. She says, “They’re not a children’s toy as much as they are a luxury accessory like the Nicki Minaj Barbie doll. Also, with the recession, adults are spending more on items considered ‘small’ luxuries, like a handbag accessory rather than on ‘big’ luxury purchases”. Pratiksha Kataria, the Founder and Table stylist at Tablescapes by P agrees, saying, “I think it’s okay if you want to get something for yourself and if you feel good about it. When I bought it in Bangkok, it wasn’t priced beyond `3,000,” adding that Asian countries like Japan, where the trend is in full swing, have taken it to the next level. “They are making clothes, shoes, bags and accessories for Labubu. It’s crazy how they’ve made a whole industry out of this doll. In fact, in Bangkok, I saw people buying them from Pop Mart and selling them outside in black.”
Labubu smugglers
The toy craze has collectors so hooked that smuggling them has become big business. Chinese customs have cracked down hard, seizing over 460 sneaky figures from travellers trying to resell these rare toys, proving just how hot the demand is! The frenzy isn’t confined to China. In the UK, Pop Mart had to suspend their in-store sales of Labubu after brawls and crowd surges broke out during restocks. Ayesha Alikhan, city-based Labubu buyer weighs in on this, saying, “I don’t understand the fighting to buy these dolls, but I do see why they would appeal to people. There’s something about the teeth and the eyes. I think of ‘cute aggression’ when I look at these dolls.”
Where to get it?
In India, online stores like Kalakaar and Hype Fly India are making the collectibles easily accessible. However, since there is no official Pop Mart store in the country (where the toys cost USD 25-30), the Labubu collectibles in India typically range from `2,000 for standard blind boxes to over `12,000 for rare, limited-edition figures with some going up to `55,000.
(With inputs from Vasudha Sharma)