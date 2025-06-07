Toying Around: Bengalureans on the recent Labubu toy trend

If you’ve been doomscrolling through social media lately, chances are you’ve encountered the cute, yet eerie face of Labubu – the plush toy that the internet is currently hooked on. Hanging from Ananya Panday’s designer bag, featured on popular K-pop star Lisa’s live streams, or unboxing videos of influencers trying to get ahold of the rare one they want, it is everywhere.

“Labubu has been popular in the Far East but has now become a global phenomenon. The past two months have seen a huge surge in their demand in India,” says Zohara Jamal, a popular lifestyle content creator. Ayesha Alikhan, a city-based psychologist, concurs, saying, “In Bengaluru, specifically, I’ve been seeing many influencers carrying these dolls. I’ve also seen many kids as well as middle-aged women at UB City walking around with the dolls in their bags.”

Fondly called ‘ugly-cute’ by fans, Labubu is a collectible character designed by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung in 2015. Inspired by Nordic mythology, the character was initially featured in Lung’s picture book series The Monsters, where Labubu is depicted as a mischievous, elf-like creature, with a toothy grin and a playful demeanour. Later, it gained widespread popularity through a collaboration with Chinese toy company Pop Mart, which introduced the character as part of its blind box collectible series – a popular release in which each toy is sold in a sealed package.