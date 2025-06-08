Bengaluru MP urges Centre to intervene in Railway infrastructure delays

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan has urged Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways, V Somanna, to intervene in several critical railway infrastructure issues affecting Bengaluru. During a preliminary review meeting on the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) held on Saturday, Mohan highlighted that delays by civic bodies and a lack of inter-agency coordination continue to hamper progress.

One of the major concerns raised was the stalled Carmelaram Road Over Bridge (ROB), which remains just 35% complete due to delays in land acquisition by BBMP. The incomplete project has led to the closure of the Carmelaram–Gunjur Road, causing severe inconvenience.

Mohan also pointed to the underutilisation of the Panathur Road Underbridge (RUB), which, remains non-operational due to pending approach road. He proposed introducing a new superfast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai, noting that existing options like the Udyan Express take over 21 hours.