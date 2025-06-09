Greens urge CM Siddaramaiah to stop felling of trees at Bengaluru Cantt Railway Colony

BENGALURU: Condemning the proposed felling of 368 trees at Bangalore Cantonment Railway Colony for construction of an IT company, Parisarakaagi Naavu (We for the Environment), an environmental group, on Saturday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to issue a directive to protect those trees and consider designating the area as a biodiversity forest.

According to a press release, the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) reportedly leased nearly five acres of land to the IT company sometime ago. Subsequently, a request was made to the BBMP’s Forest Department to allow felling of trees on the land to facilitate construction work.

On April 25, the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) issued a notification inviting public views/objections. Over 1,500 written and 13,000 online objections were submitted. At a public hearing on May 20, hundreds of people demanded that the trees be saved and land be allotted to the IT company elsewhere. Despite the objections, the forest department has not issued a letter denying permission. Environmentalists fear that approval may be quietly granted to cut the trees, the release said.