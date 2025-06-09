IMD forecasts light to heavy rain in Bengaluru this week

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is likely to receive light rain from Monday and heavy showers by the weekend, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The IMD also predicted light to heavy rain for the South Interior Karnataka region, which includes Bengaluru, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Ramanagar on Monday. As the week progresses, the rainfall is predicted to become heavy with gusty winds and thundershowers.

According to the IMD’s daily weather report released on Sunday, Southwest monsoon was normal over North Interior Karnataka and weak over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. Rainfall occurred at many places over Coastal Karnataka, at a few places over North Interior Karnataka and at one or two places over South Interior Karnataka.