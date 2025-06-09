IMD forecasts light to heavy rain in Bengaluru this week

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is likely to receive light rain from Monday and heavy showers by the weekend, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.
The IMD also predicted light to heavy rain for the South Interior Karnataka region, which includes Bengaluru, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Ramanagar on Monday. As the week progresses, the rainfall is predicted to become heavy with gusty winds and thundershowers.
According to the IMD’s daily weather report released on Sunday, Southwest monsoon was normal over North Interior Karnataka and weak over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. Rainfall occurred at many places over Coastal Karnataka, at a few places over North Interior Karnataka and at one or two places over South Interior Karnataka.
In the weather warning report for Tuesday, one or two places in Bengaluru Rural and Urban, Chikkaballapura, Ramanagara, Tumakuru and Kolar districts are expected to receive heavy rain/thundershowers with gusty wind (40-50 kmph). “Light to moderate rain/thundershowers with gusty wind (40-50 kmph) is likely to occur at many places in Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Mysuru, Kodagu, Ballari and Vijayanagar districts,” the report read.
For Coastal Karnataka, IMD predicted light to very heavy rain with gusty wind at a few places over Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. In areas falling under North Interior Karnataka, including Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri and Gadag districts, the department has predicted light to very heavy rain accompanied by gusty wind.
With trace rainfall reported from Bengaluru city on Sunday, the maximum temperature was 31.8 degrees Celsius and the minimum 21.6 degrees Celsius.