Sashaying to the Top: Mrs. India Globe 2017, Veena Jain gets candid with TNIE

In the sunny upscale suburb of Palm Springs, California, women from 50 countries around the world gather with the hope of winning the prestigious Mrs. Globe Classique pageant, for women over 45. For over seven years, former beauty queen, Mrs. India Globe 2017, Veena Jain, as the national director of the pageant, has mentored Indian women, preparing them to compete at this international stage. “Mrs. Globe is the top international beauty pageant in the ‘Mrs.’ category,” says Jain, who trains participants through all three rounds – national costume, coronation gown, and the swimsuit round, adding that Indian women bring a blend of emotional intelligence, cultural representation, and confidence that is needed in the presentation. “Our representatives are confident, communicative, and emotionally intelligent. These aren’t skills we need to teach; they are embedded in our culture,” she explains, saying, “We look for someone who is poised, confident, social, and inspiring.”
This year, Jain has taken Sharada Narayanan, a city-based fashion entrepreneur, under her wing, describing her as ‘the full package, with a strong presence and natural charm.’ Narayanan defines herself as a fashion designer, entrepreneur, social changemaker, mother, and spouse. Her journey to the Mrs. Globe stage wasn’t easy; it began in the corporate world but an inner pull towards creativity led her to fashion design. “Colours, fabrics, these fascinated me from a very young age,” says Narayanan, adding that her first time walking the ramp in her own design made her realise she had a side she hadn’t explored yet, leading her to open her boutique, Metamorphosis.
Apart from being a fashionista, Narayanan has founded her own NGO Virya Trust which empowers women by teaching them tailoring skills, marketing housing products, and hosting bazaars. She resonated with the pageant’s mission which is similar in spirit, leading her to compete. “This is not just a beauty pageant. It is a platform that honours purpose and resilience. The WIN Foundation’s mission to support women in need resonated with my journey,” says Narayanan. For both Jain and Narayanan, Mrs. Globe represents transformation and knowing your potential. “Every woman dreams of being a beauty queen with a crown and a sash,” reflects Jain. “But it’s not an easy journey; you just have to want it, pursue it, and follow your dream.”
Getting oneself physically and mentally ready for a pageant is no easy feat, and for Narayanan, the months of preparation have been intense yet rewarding. “Fitness has always been a part of my life, but I’ve become even more mindful. Yoga, clean eating, and self-care, these aren’t just about looking good but feeling grounded and confident.” She speaks candidly about the struggles behind the scenes in learning to walk the ramp, mastering posture, and balancing her business, NGO, and family life. “This journey has brought in a lot of focus and structure,” she admits, adding, “At this stage in life, aches are real. But I don’t let them stop me. If there’s a challenge, there’s always a solution.”