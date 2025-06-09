Sashaying to the Top: Mrs. India Globe 2017, Veena Jain gets candid with TNIE

In the sunny upscale suburb of Palm Springs, California, women from 50 countries around the world gather with the hope of winning the prestigious Mrs. Globe Classique pageant, for women over 45. For over seven years, former beauty queen, Mrs. India Globe 2017, Veena Jain, as the national director of the pageant, has mentored Indian women, preparing them to compete at this international stage. “Mrs. Globe is the top international beauty pageant in the ‘Mrs.’ category,” says Jain, who trains participants through all three rounds – national costume, coronation gown, and the swimsuit round, adding that Indian women bring a blend of emotional intelligence, cultural representation, and confidence that is needed in the presentation. “Our representatives are confident, communicative, and emotionally intelligent. These aren’t skills we need to teach; they are embedded in our culture,” she explains, saying, “We look for someone who is poised, confident, social, and inspiring.”

This year, Jain has taken Sharada Narayanan, a city-based fashion entrepreneur, under her wing, describing her as ‘the full package, with a strong presence and natural charm.’ Narayanan defines herself as a fashion designer, entrepreneur, social changemaker, mother, and spouse. Her journey to the Mrs. Globe stage wasn’t easy; it began in the corporate world but an inner pull towards creativity led her to fashion design. “Colours, fabrics, these fascinated me from a very young age,” says Narayanan, adding that her first time walking the ramp in her own design made her realise she had a side she hadn’t explored yet, leading her to open her boutique, Metamorphosis.