IT belt citizens launch ‘Project Abhimanyu’, to send junk art to BBMP chief over bad roads

BENGALURU: Frustared over bad roads, residents in the IT belt in Gunjur and surrounding areas are set to launch ‘Project Abhimanyu’, which involves gifting junk art using spare parts of scooters and cars to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner.

Speaking about the symbolic protest over good roads that has remained elusive for the last several years in Varthur, Gunjur, Panathur, Thubarahalli, Balagere, S Cross Road, and other areas, Gobind Srivatsa from Prestige Lakeside Habitat Apartments said: “The IT belt residents pay the highest tax but in return, the civic body has deprived us of basic infrastructure. Many office goers complain about their vehicles being damaged due to bad roads. This apart, travelling on bad roads is like risking lives.”

“The BBMP has violated my constitutional right to livelihood hence, the next step is to approach the high court against the BBMP,” said Srivatsa who is spearheading the project.

He said the residents have to break the ‘Chakrayuha’ of bad roads, broken footpaths, clogged drains and others. “The residents will only highlight failed infrastructure over the years and there is nothing political about it.”

Expressing frustration on the bad civic infrastructure in Mahadevapura Zone, Anitha Janardhanan, another resident of Prestige Apartment in Varthur, said that due to potholes, her drive from home to the office on Brookefield has become a daily ordeal.

“My car windshield and suspension were damaged as I was unable to see the huge pothole during rains. As the front wheel landed in the crater, the windshield broke into pieces. My car suspension was also damaged in the process,” said Janardhanan.

Meanwhile, the BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao as well as the Additional Chief Secretary and BBMP Administrator Tushar Giri Nath have directed the zonal officials to give attention to potholes and fix footpaths.

The residents under the ‘Balagere Connect’ and other forums have collectively decided to raise the issue of bad infrastructure and corner Chief Commissioner and also Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar during their zonal meeting and question them about their lack of commitment towards basic infrastructure.