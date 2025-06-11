Red Line cost soars to Rs 776cr/km; BMRCL to review estimate, says MP

BENGALURU: Justifying that the Centre has rightly sought revisions in the Metro Phase 3A (Red Line) project, Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan stated that the Namma Metro line from Sarjapur to Hebbal is the costliest project in the history of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (BMRCL).

“Bengaluru’s Metro Phase 3A (Red Line) from Sarjapur to Hebbal is crucial, but at Rs 28,405 crore (Rs 776 crore/km), it is the most expensive project in Namma Metro’s history. The Centre has rightly sought revisions. BMRCL will now reassess and aim to reduce the high estimated costs,” he added.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had directed that the cost estimate be examined by an expert agency before granting final approval by the State Government.

Factors like land acquisition, station construction, alignment and formation, traction & power supply, signalling and telecommunication and train procurement contribute to the high costs, according to the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The 36.59-km-long Red Line from Sarjapur to Hebbal consists of 22.14 km of elevated line and 14.45 km of tunnel with a total of 28 stations. There will be 17 stations on the elevated line and 11 stations on the tunnel.