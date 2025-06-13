Need collective action to eradicate child labour: Labour minister Santosh Lad

BENGALURU: Commemorating World Day Against Child Labour, Labour Minister Santosh Lad on Thursday warned that punishments, including fines and imprisonment of up to one year, will be enforced on those found employing children. “Even parents will be held accountable,” he said, adding that such measures are intended to act as deterrents, not threats.

Lad stressed the need to combat child labour through grassroots awareness, starting from within households. Speaking at a rally, he underscored that the government’s aim is not to instill fear, but to encourage a deeper understanding of the issue within the social fabric.

Recounting the government’s proactive efforts, he noted that officials had toured 22 districts across the state, holding discussions with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and Zilla Panchayat CEOs to strategise preventive measures. Calling for regular awareness drives, Lad urged, “We must hold awareness campaigns at least once every two months.”

He highlighted that the common sectors where children are found working such as roadside eateries, hotels, garages, and mechanic shops, and appealed to the public to report any instances of child labour by calling the helpline ‘1098’.