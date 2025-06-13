Need collective action to eradicate child labour: Labour minister Santosh Lad

BENGALURU: Commemorating World Day Against Child Labour, Labour Minister Santosh Lad on Thursday warned that punishments, including fines and imprisonment of up to one year, will be enforced on those found employing children. “Even parents will be held accountable,” he said, adding that such measures are intended to act as deterrents, not threats.
Lad stressed the need to combat child labour through grassroots awareness, starting from within households. Speaking at a rally, he underscored that the government’s aim is not to instill fear, but to encourage a deeper understanding of the issue within the social fabric.
Recounting the government’s proactive efforts, he noted that officials had toured 22 districts across the state, holding discussions with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and Zilla Panchayat CEOs to strategise preventive measures. Calling for regular awareness drives, Lad urged, “We must hold awareness campaigns at least once every two months.”
He highlighted that the common sectors where children are found working such as roadside eateries, hotels, garages, and mechanic shops, and appealed to the public to report any instances of child labour by calling the helpline ‘1098’.
CRY CAMPAIGN AIMS TO REHABILITATE CHILDREN
BENGALURU: A three-day campaign marking World Day Against Child Labour was held by Child Rights and You (CRY), beginning from June 10, across South India, to tackle continuing cases of child labour. The campaign, titled “Don’t Help Children by Giving Them Work”, was held across 16 blocks and 350 villages in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and the Andaman and Nicobar islands. In 20 districts across the southern region, CRY’s partner organisations surveyed 36,887 households and found 6,234 children involved in labour.
The campaign focused on school-level activities, community meetings, and stakeholder convergence involving local authorities. Apart from awareness, rescue drives and inter-departmental coordination meetings were held to identify and rehabilitate children employed in labour. “These numbers are not just statistics - they are children denied a future. And the burden falls disproportionately on poor, rural, and marginalised communities,” shared CRY Regional Director (South) John Roberts.