Bengaluru

Nine-month-old beats aggressive blood cancer after bone marrow transplant at Manipal Hospital

The infant, Maanya (name changed), was just 3.5 months old when she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a fast-progressing cancer that affects blood and bone marrow.
The Manipal hospital in Bangalore.
The Manipal hospital in Bangalore.FILE | EPS
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BENGALURU: A nine-month-old baby diagnosed with an aggressive form of blood cancer has made a full recovery following a complex bone marrow transplant at Manipal Hospital.

The infant, Maanya (name changed), was just 3.5 months old when she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a fast-progressing cancer that affects blood and bone marrow.

The treatment, led by Dr Vinay Munikoty Venkatesh, Consultant – Paediatric Haematology Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant, began with two cycles of intensive chemotherapy.

However, due to the high-risk nature of the disease, a bone marrow transplant was considered essential for long-term recovery.

At just six months old and weighing only 6 kg, Maanya became one of the youngest patients to undergo a Haplo-identical (half-matched) bone marrow transplant. Her father was the donor. “Performing a bone marrow transplant on an infant of this age is complex. The immune system was immature, and the risk of toxicity was high,” Dr Vinay said.

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com