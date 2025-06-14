All buildings to have stilt floor parking

BENGALURU: After Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s recent statement that the state government is coming up with a new law to ban basement parking in buildings/apartments located in low-lying and flood-prone areas, the Urban Development Department issued a draft notification on June 12 to consider the ground floor as ‘stilt floor’ and reserve that space completely for vehicle parking, in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) limits.

It is said the idea is to address traffic congestion due to street-side parking, especially in residential areas, and also to avoid damage to vehicles in flooding during heavy rain.

The new rule is part of zoning rules of the Revised Master Plan of the Bangalore Local Planning Area, 2015. The ground floor of buildings already constructed, which have proposal for modification, buildings under construction and to be constructed in BBMP and BDA limits will have to include stilt parking floor, and its height shall not exceed 4.50metres, the notification stated.

As per the notification, the stilt floor shall be used for vehicle parking only, and its misuse shall not be permitted under any circumstances. “In case of misuse of the stilt floor, action shall be initiated as per law against such violations, including closure of the stilt floor, and Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) and Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) shall not provide service connections for such buildings,” it said.