For Every Dad

With Father’s Day right around the corner this Sunday, here are some ways you can show your dad how special he is. Whether it’s a refined Italian meal, a brunch of indulgent Biryani, or handcrafted leather pieces that he will cherish for ages, there’s something for everyone’s tastes.
Honour Dad with a brunch that offers a relishing family moment. Highlights include Kolkata kathi rolls, mutton rogan josh, BBQ brisket hash, jalebi with rabdi, and more. Raise a toast, share a story, and make a day served with love and flavour.
When: June 15, 12.30pm
Where: Sheraton Grand Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar
Call: 87924 93438
Celebrate the ones who taught us how to lead with love with a feast of familiar flavours that will bring back memories of childhood. Enjoy bouillabaisse, fried chicken, pancakes, mutton biryani, parmesan ravioli, and more at this brunch.
When: June 15, 12pm
Where: The Market at The Ritz-Carlton, Residency Road
Call: 90354 16155
Gift your dad a classy gift that lasts, choosing among from a range of leather goods made with skill and care. From laptop bags to executive accessories, each piece offers to serve the man who leads with purpose.
Price: ₹17,900
Details: hnscraftsmanship.com
Treat your dad to an elegant gift with a bath accessories set. Designed in a rich navy blue leather with clean contrast stitching, the set includes a laundry hamper, tissue box cover, towel tray, and other daily-use essentials. Perfect for the dads who appreciate neat, well-designed spaces.
Details: nirmals.com
Enjoy a multicultural feast with your dad, beginning with biryanis and chaats like pani puri, dahi bhalla, and aloo tikki chaat. Then, savour the highlights – South Indian delicacies like mini masala dosas, medu vadas, and sambar with Asian picks like spring rolls and Thai green curry with jasmine rice. End on a sweet note with desserts like tiramisu cups and chocolate eclairs.
When: June 15, 12.30pm
Where: JW Marriott Hotel, Ashok Nagar
Call: 88844 94037
Honour the hero at home with a hearty feast. The menu includes kachori chaat and paneer teen mirch, dunda ghost with the house specials, gucchi akhrot and Raan-e-Jirga, peppay wale paloo and jhinga neoja, dum nalli, and tender lamb shanks cooked with traditional flavours and spices. The dessert menu features mouth-watering badana pearls and kulfi pops.
When: June 15, 12.30pm onwards
Where: LOYA, Taj West End, Race Course Road
Call: 80666 05660
Gift your father comfort and style with ALDO’s curated collection of elevated everyday essentials elevated. From stylish shades and statement watches to versatile bags and ultra-comfortable footwear, each piece blends form and function effortlessly.
Price: `10,999 to `16,999
Details: aldoshoes.in
Mark Father’s Day with a brunch that speaks tradition and taste with this special menu which includes saoji rassa, mutton tehri, meen kuzhambu, and shukto. Along with the meal, enjoy a cold beer along or specially curated cocktails.
When: June 15, 12.30pm onwards
Where: Klinx, Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks, Challaghatta
Call: 80503 53003