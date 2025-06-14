For Every Dad

Celebrate this Father’s Day with delicious meals and thoughtful gifts
For Every Dad
Express News Service

With Father’s Day right around the corner this Sunday, here are some ways you can show your dad how special he is. Whether it’s a refined Italian meal, a brunch of indulgent Biryani, or handcrafted leather pieces that he will cherish for ages, there’s something for everyone’s tastes.

1. Brunch For Dad

Honour Dad with a brunch that offers a relishing family moment. Highlights include Kolkata kathi rolls, mutton rogan josh, BBQ brisket hash, jalebi with rabdi, and more. Raise a toast, share a story, and make a day served with love and flavour.

When: June 15, 12.30pm

Where: Sheraton Grand Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar

Call: 87924 93438

2. Bites & Bonds

Celebrate the ones who taught us how to lead with love with a feast of familiar flavours that will bring back memories of childhood. Enjoy bouillabaisse, fried chicken, pancakes, mutton biryani, parmesan ravioli, and more at this brunch.

When: June 15, 12pm

Where: The Market at The Ritz-Carlton, Residency Road

Call: 90354 16155

3. Crafted For Him

Gift your dad a classy gift that lasts, choosing among from a range of leather goods made with skill and care. From laptop bags to executive accessories, each piece offers to serve the man who leads with purpose.

Price: ₹17,900

Details: hnscraftsmanship.com

4. Pampering Your Papa

Treat your dad to an elegant gift with a bath accessories set. Designed in a rich navy blue leather with clean contrast stitching, the set includes a laundry hamper, tissue box cover, towel tray, and other daily-use essentials. Perfect for the dads who appreciate neat, well-designed spaces.

Details: nirmals.com

5. Relishing Memories

Enjoy a multicultural feast with your dad, beginning with biryanis and chaats like pani puri, dahi bhalla, and aloo tikki chaat. Then, savour the highlights – South Indian delicacies like mini masala dosas, medu vadas, and sambar with Asian picks like spring rolls and Thai green curry with jasmine rice. End on a sweet note with desserts like tiramisu cups and chocolate eclairs.

When: June 15, 12.30pm

Where: JW Marriott Hotel, Ashok Nagar

Call: 88844 94037

6. Traditional Feast

Honour the hero at home with a hearty feast. The menu includes kachori chaat and paneer teen mirch, dunda ghost with the house specials, gucchi akhrot and Raan-e-Jirga, peppay wale paloo and jhinga neoja, dum nalli, and tender lamb shanks cooked with traditional flavours and spices. The dessert menu features mouth-watering badana pearls and kulfi pops.

When: June 15, 12.30pm onwards

Where: LOYA, Taj West End, Race Course Road

Call: 80666 05660

7. Style Statement

Gift your father comfort and style with ALDO’s curated collection of elevated everyday essentials elevated. From stylish shades and statement watches to versatile bags and ultra-comfortable footwear, each piece blends form and function effortlessly.

Price: `10,999 to `16,999

Details: aldoshoes.in

8. Toast to Dad

Mark Father’s Day with a brunch that speaks tradition and taste with this special menu which includes saoji rassa, mutton tehri, meen kuzhambu, and shukto. Along with the meal, enjoy a cold beer along or specially curated cocktails.

When: June 15, 12.30pm onwards

Where: Klinx, Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks, Challaghatta

Call: 80503 53003

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com