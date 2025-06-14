Karnataka allocates Rs 12 crore for child hearing aid scheme

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has approved the redesign and implementation of the Shravana Sanjeevini scheme for this year, with an allocation of Rs 12 crore. The revised scheme aims to strengthen early detection and intervention for hearing loss in children, including support for cochlear implant surgeries and maintenance of devices.

The scheme will be implemented only in empanelled hospitals under strict performance and outcome-based conditions.

The scheme will restrict cochlear implant surgeries to children up to 2 years of age. However, in exceptional cases, surgeries may be approved based on the recommendation of an expert panel.