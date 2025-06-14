Karnataka allocates Rs 12 crore for child hearing aid scheme

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has approved the redesign and implementation of the Shravana Sanjeevini scheme for this year, with an allocation of Rs 12 crore. The revised scheme aims to strengthen early detection and intervention for hearing loss in children, including support for cochlear implant surgeries and maintenance of devices.
The scheme will be implemented only in empanelled hospitals under strict performance and outcome-based conditions.
The scheme will restrict cochlear implant surgeries to children up to 2 years of age. However, in exceptional cases, surgeries may be approved based on the recommendation of an expert panel.
The implants will come with a minimum warranty of four years, and an extended warranty of up to six more years will be separately arranged to ensure long-term device support.
It will cover the replacement of essential spare parts throughout the warranty period, with these items provided through empanelled network hospitals. If there is a need to replace the processor during this time, the government will offer at least 50% support. Auditory verbal therapy support will be extended for three years, or more, to aid in the rehabilitation of children.
Children identified with hearing impairment before the age of 18 months will also be eligible for bilateral cochlear implants. While families will have to bear the cost of the second implant, the additional surgical expenses will be covered by the government through the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST), based on the standard procedure cost fixed by the state.