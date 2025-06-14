Man stabs friend to death, nabbed

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old man was arrested for stabbing his friend to death after learning that he was going to marry his girlfriend.

The accused, Venugopal, a street food vendor, stabbed Darshan, 24, a bank employee, 20 times in Gollahalli,Nelamangala Rural police limits last Friday. Venugopal met Darshan around 9.30 pm after learning that his girlfriend was going to marry him. After an argument, Venugopal stabbed Darshan and fled. Darshan, who was bleeding profusely, called the girl and informed her that Venugopal had stabbed him.

After stabbing Darshan, Venugopal fled to Kunigal and from there to Tirupati by train. After shaving his head to hide his identity, he travelled from Tirupati to Mandya, where he planned to live at his relative’s house. However, a police team traced Venugopal to Mandya and managed to arrest him.

Investigations revealed that the accused was in love with the girl. But she distanced herself from Venugopal after meeting Darshan. Meanwhile, Darshan got the girl’s parents’ consent for their wedding. Enraged by this, Venugopal invited Darshan for a discussion and stabbed him to death.