Newlywed man killed, wife critically injured in accident

BELAGAVI: In a heart-wrenching incident, a man who was married just eight days ago lost his life in a road accident, while his wife sustained serious injuries, near Agasganj on the Belgaum–Rajgoli road on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Birappa Laxman Saibannavar, 25, a resident of Kalammanagar, Kurbarhatti, Dhamane. His 22-year-old wife, Sridevi, was critically injured in the accident and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Belagavi.

According to the police report, the couple was returning from Rajgoli to Belagavi on a bike, when they were struck by a speeding tipper truck. The impact left both of them gravely injured.

They were rushed to a nearby private hospital, but tragically, Birappa succumbed to his injuries around 3.30 pm on the same day. The Kakati police were alerted about the incident, and Inspector Suresh Shinge, along with his team, visited the scene and initiated an investigation.