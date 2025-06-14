Report: Elders, youth share loneliness fear

BENGALURU: Studies show that loneliness is no longer limited to the elderly, but that youngsters also feel isolated and lack empathy from others. According to a report by HelpAge India released ahead of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15, both generations, youth and elders, share the common fear of loneliness in old age.
The report stated that 69% of youth fear loneliness, while 88% expect to live with their families as they grow old. Similarly, 68% of elders reported a fear of loneliness, and 83% highlighted the importance of continuing family-based living arrangements.
Additionally, 67% of youngsters fear poor health in old age, while 62% expressed concerns about financial insecurity.
The study was conducted in 10 metropolitan and non-metropolitan cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Nagpur, and Madurai. A total of 5,798 individuals were surveyed, 70% aged 18–30 and 30% aged 60 and above. The study aimed to explore the emotional, relational, and psychological dimensions of intergenerational ties in urban India.
According to the report, 56% of youth associate elders with loneliness, while others see them as dependent (48%), wise (51%), and respected (43%).
The report also suggested introducing school-based interventions, such as age-sensitisation programmes or curricula, and recommended the creation of a National Intergenerational Engagement Mission. It also advocated for youth-led community care initiatives and the development of elder care systems involving youth volunteers.
Highlights of the report
The ‘Value and Respect’ score among youth is 63.59/100, with non-metros scoring 65.18 and metros 62.52.
49% of youth interact with grandparents, 45% with parents. Elders engage with sons (50%) and grandsons (40%).
Face-to-face remains the primary mode of inter-generational communication (88%), with the digital divide evident, 71% of elders use basic phones, only 13% use the internet, and 5% access online services. 14% of elders use no digital tools 66% elders find technology confusing and 51% fear errors.
Youth serve as key enablers, with 54% of children and 52% of grandchildren acting as digital guides.