Report: Elders, youth share loneliness fear

BENGALURU: Studies show that loneliness is no longer limited to the elderly, but that youngsters also feel isolated and lack empathy from others. According to a report by HelpAge India released ahead of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15, both generations, youth and elders, share the common fear of loneliness in old age.

The report stated that 69% of youth fear loneliness, while 88% expect to live with their families as they grow old. Similarly, 68% of elders reported a fear of loneliness, and 83% highlighted the importance of continuing family-based living arrangements.

Additionally, 67% of youngsters fear poor health in old age, while 62% expressed concerns about financial insecurity.

The study was conducted in 10 metropolitan and non-metropolitan cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Nagpur, and Madurai. A total of 5,798 individuals were surveyed, 70% aged 18–30 and 30% aged 60 and above. The study aimed to explore the emotional, relational, and psychological dimensions of intergenerational ties in urban India.