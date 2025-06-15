Citizens’ Report Cards for Bengaluru MPs, MLAs: MLA Gopalaiah’s net worth jumps 1399 per cent

BENGALURU: Mahalakshmi Layout MLA K Gopalaiah’s net worth witnessed a whopping 1,399 per cent jump when compared to his last term, while Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Muniratna’s net worth surged by 959.63 per cent. Following these two MLAs is Shanthinagar MLA N A Haris, with a 318.62 per cent increase in assets. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka’s net worth witnessed 104 per cent jump, compared to previous term, revealed the CIVIC Bangalore’s -- Citizens’ Report Cards of Elected Representatives for performance during the current term as part of the Namma Neta Namma Review (Our Leader, Our Review), released on Saturday.

These report cards were released to coincide with Bengaluru’s MPs completing 1 year into their term, as members of the 18th Lok Sabha on June 24 and MLAs completing 2 years into their term as members of the 16th Assembly, on May 20. They evaluated the performance of four Members of Parliament (MPs) from Bengaluru and 32 MLAs, including 28 MLAs representing Bengaluru.

The report cards, compiled over six months by citizen volunteers and student interns, assessed elected representatives based on attendance, legislative participation, LAD fund utilization, criminal records, and personal asset growth.