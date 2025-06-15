Citizens’ Report Cards for Bengaluru MPs, MLAs: MLA Gopalaiah’s net worth jumps 1399 per cent

BENGALURU: Mahalakshmi Layout MLA K Gopalaiah’s net worth witnessed a whopping 1,399 per cent jump when compared to his last term, while Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Muniratna’s net worth surged by 959.63 per cent. Following these two MLAs is Shanthinagar MLA N A Haris, with a 318.62 per cent increase in assets. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka’s net worth witnessed 104 per cent jump, compared to previous term, revealed the CIVIC Bangalore’s -- Citizens’ Report Cards of Elected Representatives for performance during the current term as part of the Namma Neta Namma Review (Our Leader, Our Review), released on Saturday.
These report cards were released to coincide with Bengaluru’s MPs completing 1 year into their term, as members of the 18th Lok Sabha on June 24 and MLAs completing 2 years into their term as members of the 16th Assembly, on May 20. They evaluated the performance of four Members of Parliament (MPs) from Bengaluru and 32 MLAs, including 28 MLAs representing Bengaluru.
The report cards, compiled over six months by citizen volunteers and student interns, assessed elected representatives based on attendance, legislative participation, LAD fund utilization, criminal records, and personal asset growth.
Munirathna had eight criminal cases as of 2023, including charges of sexual harassment. He was chargesheeted in December 2024 for rape and honeytrap, making him the MLA with the most criminal cases from Bengaluru.
Of the 32 MLAs who were evaluated, only 29% had over 90% attendance, with N. Shreenivasaiah achieving 100%, while Priya Krishna was the lowest at 53.6%. Alarmingly, a third of non-ministerial MLAs did not ask a single question in the Assembly, according to the report. None of the MLAs from Bengaluru introduced any Private Member Bills. Only four MLAs fully utilized their Rs 4 crore Karnataka Legislator’s Local Area Development Scheme (KLLADS) funds, with Rs 40.79 crore remaining unspent and Rs 4.84 crore at risk of lapsing. Mahadevpura MLA S. Manjula did not allocate any funds.
Among MPs, PC Mohan registered the highest attendance at 98.5%, while Tejasvi Surya had the lowest at 77.6%-below the national average of 87%. However, Surya was most active in parliamentary debates and and raised 84 questions. CN Manjunath topped in fund utilization, allocating Rs 6.3 crore, while Mohan used only Rs 47 lakh of his available Rs 5 crore.