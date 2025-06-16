Karnataka health department to switch to app-based attendance

BENGALURU: Health institutions across Karnataka will switch to a mobile-based attendance system for staff, replacing the existing Aadhaar-enabled biometric devices from July 1. The state has issued an order mandating the rollout of the Karnataka Attendance Management System (KAMS) across the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The move aims to address recurring issues with the current hardware-based system, including high maintenance costs, limited coverage in the field and remote locations, and frequent technical breakdowns.

The mobile-based system will use Aadhaar-enabled face authentication, enabling attendance tracking across more than 12,000 healthcare institutions without the need for physical infrastructure.

Department officials believe the shift will not only reduce operational costs but also enable better attendance monitoring and provide greater flexibility for field staff.

Officials at all levels, from district surgeons to divisional directors, have been instructed to ensure the system is implemented by the deadline.